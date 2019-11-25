Turkeys live it up at luxury hotel before they’re pardoned by Trump

(CNN) – Two turkeys will actually have reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving.

They are being spared from the dinner table.

The lucky birds spent part of the weekend at the Willard Hotel in Washington D.C., living their best lives.

On Tuesday, the National Turkey Federation will introduce them to the world and the voting will start on which one President Donald Trump will pardon.

While only one bird will get the official pardon, both birds will be free to spend their retirement at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

They’ll join previous pardon recipients….Peas and Carrots, Wishbone and Drumstick and Tater and Tot.

This tradition of pardoning turkey began in 1947 with former President Harry Truman.