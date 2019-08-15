TV-wearing prankster caught on camera leaving old TVs on porches

GLEN ALLEN, VA (WSPA) – People living in a Virginia neighborhood woke up to find free televisions on their doorsteps.

Sounds like a great gift until you see the older box sets left at the homes.

If that’s not strange enough, it gets a whole lot weirder: the person doing it is wearing a TV set on their head.

“He’s committed to his trade,” said homeowner Jim Brooksbank.

The bizarre discoveries happened Sunday morning in Henrico County’s Hampshire neighborhood.

The outdated boxes were found at more than 50 homes.

“We got an old tube-style TV, 13 inch,” Brooksbank said.

“I thought my son brought it home, but apparently not,” said Michael Kroll. “They had way too much time on there hands if they had all these TVs and spread them all over the neighborhood.”

Henrico Police say they have security camera video from multiple neighbors but think it’s only a prank targeting no one in particular.

Police said, at most, this seems to be more an inconvenience to the community.

Officers and county workers spent the morning picking up the old units and hauling them away.

This is the second time the TV set mystery played out in Glen Allen.

The same thing happened in a different neighborhood last August.

“I think it’s just a prank,” said Kroll. “Some college students who are just bored.”

“It’s summer, and people are getting ready to go back to school,” said Brooksbank. “Maybe TV man was just ready to strike and put a little humor in our lives.”

The homeowners were left only to guess at what it all means.

“I don’t know,” said Brooksbank. “Why do people do anything? People are weird.”