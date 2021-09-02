Twin infants found dead in car outside SC daycare

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Twin infant boys have been found dead in northeast Richland County and deputies are investigating.

Richland County deputies say they were called to Wilson Boulevard, which is outside the Sunshine House Early Learning Academy, just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to our CBS affiliate WLTX. The report said two infants were unresponsive.

The children were found inside a vehicle. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said at this time, it’s unclear if there is any involvement by the staff of Sunshine House. Officers add this is an ongoing investigation and further details will be released as they become available.