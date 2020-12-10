Two accused of child sex crimes in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two men have been arrested in connection to child sex crimes in Spartanburg County.

In 2014, the Special Victims Unit of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office placed 15 children into protective custody from a residence in Woodruff, where they were living with 8 different adults, according to the sheriff’s office.

The children were placed in DSS custody due to their inappropriate sexual behavior at school combined with related medical concerns. All of the adults were charged with unlawful neglect of a child in 2014, and all of the children were eventually adopted, deputies said.

The children were referred to the Children’s Advocacy Center then for forensic interviews, but their disclosures at that time were not conclusive enough for further charges. Two of those juveniles were adopted by the same family. According to the sheriff’s office, both disclosed to their adoptive mother earlier this year that they had been sexually abused at their former residence.

Both were referred to the Advocacy Center again for forensic interviews, and now that they are older, gave very detailed disclosures against the two suspects, deputies said.

Both suspects were interviewed by an investigator, and while neither confessed, other evidence was collected that corroborated both victims’ disclosures.

The suspects are Aaron Eugene Dodson, 65, and Andy Lee Dunbar, 41. of Spartanburg. Dodson is charged with 12 offenses including:

8 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor – First Degree

Attempted Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor

Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – First Degree

Unlawful Neglect of a Child

Dunbar is charged with 2 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor – First Degree.

Both suspects were arrested Thursday and are currently at the detention center.

Because both are charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor – First Degree, they will have to appear before a circuit court judge at a later date for bond arraignment. Deputies say there is a strong possibility of other unreported incidents involving the 2 suspects, and encourage potential victims to contact her.

She is Investigator Tiffany Hill, office # (864) 503-4579, and her email address is thill@spartanburgcounty.org.