Two accused of robbing man at gunpoint in Laurens Co. arrested

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested two people following an armed robbery last week.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies were called to Sumter Street in Joanna at around 9 a.m. on Jan. 10 in regard to an armed robbery.

The victim told deputies that two people pushed past him and went into his home, where he was then allegedly assaulted by the two people.

He said he was then tied to a chair, held at gunpoint and the pair started to go through his items.

The two suspects then left the home with the victim’s debit cards and his cell phone.

According to the release, the victim was able to untie himself and called 911 from a neighbor’s phone.

Investigators reportedly called the victim’s bank and learned that someone had used the bank card at a store in Clinton and surveillance cameras at the store captured the suspects on video.

The vehicle was found a short time later at home in Clinton, as well as the two suspects.

The suspects — Andrew Kyle Abercrombie and Tiffany Neal Johnson — were taken into custody.

Abercrombie and Johnson was each charged with first-degree assault and battery, burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and armed robbery.

Clinton City Police Department officers assisted with arrests.