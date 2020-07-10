Live Now
Two additional residents at the Whitten Center in Clinton die from COVID-19 complications

CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) – Two additional residents at the Whitten Center in Clinton have died from COVID-19 complications, according to DHEC.

The Department of Disabilities and Special Needs confirmed they have had over 100 cases of COVID-19, between staff and residents, at the Whitten Center.

This marks four COVID-19 related deaths at the facility in Clinton. 7 News has heard from numerous staff members concerned about the facilities handling of the outbreak and will investigate with a special report on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The first casualty of COVID-19 at the facility for intellectually disabled adults was a staff member on June 26.

The Whitten Center has two intermediate care facilities for people with intellectual disabilities: The Whitten Center Campus and Whitten Center Central Square.

7 News previously reported the facility was cited for violation of two South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control guidelines.

