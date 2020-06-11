2 arrested on child neglect charges in Spartanburg Co.

Christopher Wilson and Samantha Ann Turner – Courtesy of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office officials said two people were arrested on child neglect charges.

According to a sheriff’s office report, a 6-year-old boy was taken to Urgent Care at Spartanburg Medical Center by his mother for arm and abdominal pain on June 3.

The physician saw several physical injuries to the child and when the mother’s account of how her son became injured didn’t match with the boy’s injuries, the doctor notified law enforcement and the Department of Social Services.

According to the report, the child was found to be severely dehydrated.

Spartanburg Police Department initially responded to scene, until it was determined that the incident happened in the county.

A sheriff’s office special victims unit investigator responded to the urgent care and interviewed the child.

The child reportedly told the investigator that his mother and her boyfriend caused his injuries.

According to the report, the child was then taken to the emergency room at the hospital, where it was discovered that he had a dislocated shoulder and a fractured bone in his arm.

The child also reportedly had a severe burn on that same arm.

Spartanburg Medical Center doctors then had the child transferred to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment of the burn. Another test revealed the 6-year-old also had a “potential skull hemorrhage.”

The child was placed into DSS custody.

Investigators interviewed the child’s mother, Samantha Ann Turner, of Spartanburg, and attempted to locate her boyfriend, Christopher Wilson, also of Spartanburg, but were not successful.

According to the report, the investigator obtained warrants for Turner and Wilson charging them with unlawful neglect of a child.

Wilson was arrested Wednesday night and was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center, where he was later released after posting bond.

Turner was arrested Thursday and was taken to the detention center, where she is expected to appear before a magistrate for arraignment on Thursday.