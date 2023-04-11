ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said that they have arrested two men while conducting crime prevention measures to address the rise in the number of shooting incidents.
Officers said they arrested Jordan Christopher Lytle, 25, and Taighee Christopher McSwain, 21 near the I-240 underpass on April 10.
During the arrest, the following was seized:
- glock 19 pistol
- bersa thunder pistol
Jordan Christopher Lytle was charged with the following:
- possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule vi
- carrying a concealed gun
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- driving while license revoked
Taighee Christopher McSwain was charged with carrying a concealed gun.
Lytle was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $4,000 bond and has since been released.
McSwain was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $1,000 bond and has since been released.
If you have any information about drug activity or any criminal matter, you can anonymously share your tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.