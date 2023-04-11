ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said that they have arrested two men while conducting crime prevention measures to address the rise in the number of shooting incidents.

Officers said they arrested Jordan Christopher Lytle, 25, and Taighee Christopher McSwain, 21 near the I-240 underpass on April 10.

During the arrest, the following was seized:

glock 19 pistol

bersa thunder pistol

Jordan Christopher Lytle was charged with the following:

possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule vi

carrying a concealed gun

possession of drug paraphernalia

driving while license revoked

Taighee Christopher McSwain was charged with carrying a concealed gun.

Lytle was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $4,000 bond and has since been released.

McSwain was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $1,000 bond and has since been released.

If you have any information about drug activity or any criminal matter, you can anonymously share your tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.