ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — The Asheville Police Department has charged three individuals for their alleged connection to a shooting that occurred on Christmas Eve.

One minor was charged with the first degree murder of 19-year-old Najeah Prest Porter. The minor was arrested on Thursday.

Police said Porter was found at a gas pump suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper back.

Two other men, Clarence Jamar Shivers and Quiante Desean Brown, were charged with aiding and abetting first degree murder.

Shivers was arrested by Henderson County deputies and was taken to Buncombe County. At this time, Brown is still wanted for his alleged involvement in the shooting.

Officials are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Brown, who is described as 5’4″ and 150 pounds.

Brown has black hair and brown eyes. He has multiple distinctive tattoos, including a moose on his left wrist, “BLACK KING” on his right hand, and “FRANCIS” and “SISTER” on his neck.

Detectives ask that Brown not be approached as he in considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact officials by texting TIP2APD to 847411, or by calling (828) 252-1110.