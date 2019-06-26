Two charged after string of burglaries in Union

Thomas Haney (left) and Brandy Faulks (From: Union Co. Jail)

UNION, SC (WSPA) – Two people have been charged in a string of burglaries at businesses in Union and Union County since Saturday.

According to jail records, 23-year-old Thomas Dylan Haney and 32-year-old Brandy Deanne Faulks are each charged with eight counts of Burglary, Malicious Damage, and Contributing to the Deliquency of a Minor.

Faulks is also charged with three counts of Larceny while Haney is charged with four counts of Larceny.

THE BURGLARIES

According to warrants and arrest reports, Haney, Faulks, and a 14-year-old juvenile are accused of breaking into:

Wade Employment Agency on South Gadberry Street was broken into around 4:50am on June 22.

The report says the back door was pried open and a bank bag with $1,620 was taken from a desk drawer.

Business on Sardis Road overnight from June 23 to June 24.

Austin Rehab of Union on Duncan Bypass. Doors to the building were broken.

Dr. Richard Poole Optometry on West South Street.

Label Shopper on North Duncan Bypass. Over $370 was taken from that business.

Almost Pink on North Duncan Bypass. Over $260 was taken from the business.

Farm Bureau on Harwood Heights was broken into and $17 was taken from file cabinets.

Carolina Foothills Dental on S. Mountain Street. The report says the front door was kicked in but nothing appeared to be missing.

Divine Mortuary on Lovers Lane.

According to a report from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the front door was pried open and embalming fluid was taken from the mortuary.

Both Haney and Faulks are being held in the Union County Jail.