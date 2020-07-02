Two charged in scam out of Union County

Jeel Patel (L) and Harssh Patel (R) are both charged with criminal conspiracy and obtaining money under false pretense over $10,000 in connection with a scam committed in Union County. (Image courtesy Union County Sheriff’s Office)

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two men were arrested and charged Tuesday after a Union County resident was scammed out of $70,000.

The victim told deputies she was contacted on June 23, 24 and 25 by someone claiming her money would be safer with them as opposed to the bank. The victim proceeded to mail the suspects money twice through FedEx and once left money in the mailbox for them to pickup.

On June 30, investigators had the victim call the suspects back and set up an arrangement for them to pick more of money from her mailbox. Investigators said they then waited and witnessed a car pull up to the mailbox and saw a passenger retrieve the package.

A traffic stop was then conducted where suspects, Jeel Patel and Harssh Patel, were arrested without incident. Both are charged with criminal conspiracy and obtaining money under false pretense over $10,000 in connection with the scam.

The sheriff’s office said the case remains under investigation.