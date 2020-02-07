Two Dead after Crash in McDowell County

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – Two died from a two-car collision in McDowell County last night, according to McDowell County EMS.

McDowell County emergency personnel responded to the scene along NC 221 Bypass South Bound, near the Tate Street exit, after the call was reported at 8:51 p.m.

Responding agencies included: NC Highway Patrol, McDowell EMS, McDowell Rescue, Marion Fire Department and McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

EMS says two patients were dead at the scene, and no additional patients were involved.

The victims have not been identified at this time.