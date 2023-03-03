ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were found dead inside of a business on U.S. 29 Friday night.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a business in the 4800 block of U.S. 29 after 7 p.m.

Deputies were called to the business, a used car lot, after the business owner did not show up for a sale.

Shale Remien, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said detectives are investigating.

“Detectives got in there about half an hour ago and are still going through it. We will have more information soon,” she said.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.