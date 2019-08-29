Two-headed sea turtle hatchling found in Hilton Head

News

by: WBTW

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island Facebook page.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – A two-headed sea turtle hatchling was found in Hilton Head Island.

The Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island said in a Facebook post the hatchling was found on Tuesday during a nest inventory.

“This mutation is more common in reptiles than in other animals but it is still very rare,” the post said. “As with other live hatchlings found during a nest inventory, this hatchling was released to the ocean.”

We thought we had seen it all during this very busy season on Sea Turtle Patrol! Yesterday on patrol during a nest…

Posted by Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island on Wednesday, August 28, 2019

LATEST NEWS:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store