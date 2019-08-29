Two-headed sea turtle hatchling found in Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – A two-headed sea turtle hatchling was found in Hilton Head Island.

The Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island said in a Facebook post the hatchling was found on Tuesday during a nest inventory.

“This mutation is more common in reptiles than in other animals but it is still very rare,” the post said. “As with other live hatchlings found during a nest inventory, this hatchling was released to the ocean.”

We thought we had seen it all during this very busy season on Sea Turtle Patrol! Yesterday on patrol during a nest… Posted by Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island on Wednesday, August 28, 2019

LATEST NEWS: