Two in Laurens County charged with unlawful neglect of children, ill treatment of animals

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people in Laurens were arrested last week and charged with unlawful neglect of children and ill treatment of animals.

According to the sheriffs office, deputies responded to Wright Street the morning of May 22 in reference to a home in deplorable conditions. When deputies arrived they discovered a powerful order coming from the home, in addition to the inside of the residence being in complete disarray.

Deputies found animal feces, insects and plumbing malfunctions inside the home and determined the children and animals found in the home must be removed.

Laurens County Building and Codes later determined the home unfit for human occupancy. Animal Control removed 18 chickens, nine dogs and one duck from the property.

April Ann Alanis and Ray Allen Emery II, who both lived in the home, are each charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of children and ill treatment of animals.

“These incidents are sad and sickening. Precious innocent children who have no choice are stuck in the middle of these nightmares. I would like to thank the deputies, Animal Control, and Building and Codes for the work they do in our county daily,” said Sheriff Don Reynolds.