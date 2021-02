GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are searching for a suspect after two people were injured in an apartment shooting in Greenville on Wednesday.

According to Greenville Police, two people were shot at the Velo Verdae Apartments parking lot on Verdae Blvd. Police say they are currently using K9s to track down the suspect.

There is no word yet on the extent of injuries at this time. A 7 news crew is on the way to the scene.

