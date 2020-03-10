Two Mauldin Elementary Students stay home over Coronavirus concerns

Mauldin, SC (WSPA) – Parents getting notice that students at Mauldin Elementary are staying home out of caution.

In fact, all parents in Greenville County School system are learning about two students who are being monitored for coronavirus, those kids have no symptoms, but they are being kept out of school as a precaution.

Let me first say, there are no cases of Covid-19 directly associated with any Greenville County Schools, however two elementary students are home for a few days because their are concerns about their father’s workplace.

This all started with a phone call from a parent of students who attend Mauldin Elementary.

“Their father works at an upstate company, where one of his co-workers has tested positive for the coronavirus.”

Director of Media Relations, Greenville County School, Tim Waller said.

Greenville County School System sent a notice to the parents that said in part, “…two students are self-quarantined out of an abundance of caution..”

“We lived in Central America for a while, when the kids were very young and their exposure to dirt there is actually more than here, they don’t get as near as sick as we do here.” Parent, Anna Moeloer

Anna Moeloer’s kids also go to Mauldin Elementary. She got the notice and says she’s not concerned.

“If your kids are sick keep them home, keep them quarantined and watch whats going on with them.” Moeloer said.

Not all parents feel this way, so the school system is working to make sure they know the facts.

“Neither the father nor the two mauldin elementary students, his children have any symptoms whatsoever.” Waller said.

This family handled things correctly. It’s what all parents should do if they’re in a similar situation.

“Life is life it’s gonna happen and i’m not going to stop doing things, just because of a virus.”

said Moeloer.

School officials say they expect the two students to be back in the classroom in a few days.

Greenville County School system is in constant contact with d-hec and will follow their recommendation throughout this process and D-Hec says say there is no reason to close schools.