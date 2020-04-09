Two men arrested on multiple child sex crimes in Hart Co.

HART COUNTY, GA (WSPA) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Hart County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men on Tuesday for multiple child sex crimes.

According to the news release, the two arrests were unrelated, but both involved exploitation of children.

Jessie Wayne Shumake, 24, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of aggravated child molestation, child molestation and sexual exploitation of children.

Dwayne Ray Fleming, 34, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Both Shumake and Fleming were taken to the Hart County Detention Center, where they both await a bond hearing.