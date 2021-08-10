Two men charged with attempted murder of Duke Energy worker shot in Charlotte armed robbery

Sammy Garcia and Javier Martinez-Hernandez are charged with the attempted murder of a Duke Energy line technician who was shot during a robbery (courtesy of the York County Sheriff’s Office)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two men have been arrested and charged with the attempted murder of a Duke Energy line technician who was shot during a robbery on The Plaza in June, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Around 9:30 p.m. on June 18, police said the worker, later identified as Matthew Darr, was shot and critically injured near the 4100 block of The Plaza.

Police said two men held Darr at gunpoint, shot him and took his iPhone 11 and tobacco products. Darr suffered life-threatening injuries.

Detectives announced Monday that 23-year-old Sammy Garcia and 20-year-old Javier Martinez-Hernandez were arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Then men were arrested in South Carolina and are pending extradition back to North Carolina.

A $50,000 reward had been offered for the information leading to an arrest.

CMPD said the investigation into the shooting is still active and onging. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.