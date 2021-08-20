Two men killed in fiery single-plane crash in Wadesboro, NC State Highway Patrol says

WADESBORO, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two men are dead following a fiery single-engine plane crash Friday morning in Wadesboro, according to the Town of Wadesboro and NC State Highway Patrol.

The deadly accident happened around 10:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, just north of the Anson County Airport.

As emergency crews with the Wadesboro Fire Department and Anson County Emergency Services arrived to the scene, they located the aircraft, a newly purchased Piper PA-24 Comanche, in a wooded area already fully engulfed in flames.

After extinguishing the fire, it was determined that there were no survivors. According to NC State Highway Patrol, two men died in the crash.

Troopers said following takeoff, the aircraft raised above the trees, and then dropped back down into the trees, striking several of them, before bursting into flames.

Due to the nature of this incident and the pending investigation by the NTSB and FAA, no further information is available at this time, authorities said.

