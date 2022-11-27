GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested two more people in connection with the death of Clarissa Winchester and her child.

Michael Thomas Burnett and Melissa Michelle Burnett are charge with Misprison of a Felony, meaning they failed to report a crime. They both appeared for a bond hearing Saturday night.

Winchester, who was pregnant, was found dead earlier this month in a home on Saw Mill Road.

Tyler Wilkins, her estranged boyfriend, was charged with Kidnapping, Murder, and Unlawful Neglect of a Child.

Arrest warrants revealed Wilkins beat Winchester to death and then failed to seek medical attention for the infant, who was later identified as his child.

Winchester’s family was in court on Saturday when the Burnetts’ went before a judge.

“Our whole family has been devastated by this,” said Michael Winchester, Clarissa’s father. “Our daughter was huge hearted and kind to anybody.”

A judge set bond for both suspects at $20,000 each.

Both Michael and Melissa Burnett remained behind bars Saturday night at the Greenville County Detention Center.