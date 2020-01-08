Two new mixed-use buildings prepare to open in downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – In Spartanburg, the empty buildings are filling up. Construction and progress are at an all-time high.

Developers are bringing in businesses, restaurants and they’re also creating places for people to call home.

Empty store fronts are hard to come by in downtown Spartanburg. City officials, shop owners and customers are enjoying the growth.

Growth in downtown Spartanburg offers a new perspective for one business owner Kathy Silverman owns The Local Hiker and Hub City Scoops, she also plans to occupy a new space.

“It’s being renovated since last summer for hub city scoops. We’ll be moving over there hopefully within a month or two.” said Kathy Silverman

Hub City Scoops will fill a new space in a few weeks. For the city of Spartanburg the wave of shops and new businesses moving in is breathing new life into the city.

“I grew up here the number of vacant store fronts has dropped dramatically.” Communications Manager, Christopher George, City of Spartanburg

Two new developments are blocks away from each other on East Main Street. Both locations slated to be mixed-use facilities, meaning businesses will go in on the ground floor and apartments will go in on the upper floors.

Giving more people a chance to live in the down town area.

“There are a number of things that of happened over the last few years that I think I’ve kind of driven that and a lot of it is just more opportunities for things to do,” said George.

Ashlyns Frick is a college student who lives downtown. She and her dad, Charles were out for lunch when we met them. They like the convenience to shops and restaurants and also appreciate that more traffic brings more people and adds another level of safety in numbers.

“We’ve been up her several times were here for parents weekend we’ve noticed some of the changes even from the last time we were here which was in October it seemed really nice.” said Charles Frick.

Construction for Hub City Scoops should be done by the end of February.

The design board review committee met Tuesday afternoon at Spartanburg’s City Hall.