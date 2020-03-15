1  of  28
Closings and Delays
Two patients test positive for COVID-19 at AnMed Health, visitation restricted

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Two patients have tested presumptive positive for coronavirus at AnMed Health.

Hospital officials are asking visitors not to visit the hospital as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

For the health of AnMed Health patients, visitors, health care providers and the community, they ask that people do not visit the health care system including the Medical Center at 800 N Fant Street, the North Campus and the Women’s and Children’s Hospital mom/baby unit and AnMed Health Cannon.

The hospitals are also scaling back visiting hours to 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. instead of 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

They ask that visitors:

• Please limit visitors to one adult per patient at any time. Visitors may be subject to a temperature check and verbal screening.

• Do not bring children under the age of 16 to hospital visits.

• Please wash your hands frequently.

• Do not visit the hospital if you have symptoms of the flu or respiratory problems.

For more information, visit AnMedHealth.org.

