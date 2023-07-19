OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said that two people were brought back to Oconee County from Virginia and Tennesee to face charges related to separate investigations.

Deputies said that they responded to a home along White Pine Drive on Tuesday, February 28th, in regards to a reported break-in where multiple doors were damaged and gunshots were fired inside a home.

Deputies said that they saw multiple gunshots to the bathroom door. According to deputies, the suspects were not on the scene once they arrived. Deputies were also advised that an adult male may have been injured; however, that man was not located on the scene when deputies arrived.

The man was located later and suffered only minor injuries.

The investigation was turned over to the Criminal Investigations Bureau. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Julian Tristan Mackenzi Garren, 23, and Truett Gregory Brock, 18, caused damage to multiple doors. Two adult females, who were household members of Brock and Garren, were on the scene during the incident, along with two children.

According to arrest warrants, shots were fired multiple times through the bathroom door. A handgun was also used during the incident.

Brock, who has listed addresses in Westminster and in Fair Play, was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around on February 28th around 11:27 p.m. Brock was released from jail on June 8th after posting bond. Brock was initially given a combined $652,205 bond; however, the bond amount was reduced to a combined $50,000 bond.

Garren was taken into custody around March 2nd by the Erwin Police Department in Tennessee and was booked into the Unicoi County Jail.

Deputies said that Shonetta Maria Goings, 31, entered a home on Poplar Springs

Road without consent and assaulted a woman that she had a previous relationship and

a child with. According to deputies, Goings assaulted the woman with a sharp-pointed object, which caused multiple puncture wounds to the victim’s head and face on July 6th.

In a separate incident, deputies said that Goings broke into the same Poplar Springs Road home and assaulted a different victim, and caused damage to a door on June 12th.

Goings was arrested by Virginia State Police on July 6th and transported to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.

23-year-old Julian Tristan Mackenzi Garren, of West Union, was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Tuesday around 10:38 p.m. Garren was transported from the Unicoi County Jail in Erwin, Tennessee, and served with his arrest warrants.

Garren was charged with one count each of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during

commission of a violent crime, domestic violence, and malicious injury to property in an incident that occurred in late February in the Fair Play area.

Garren remains in jail, at this time, on a combined $372,205 bond. A hold has also been placed on Garren by the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services. Garren will also have to wear an electronic monitoring device, as a condition of bond, if he is released from jail.



31-year-old Shonetta Maria Goings, of Seneca, was booked into the Oconee County

Detention Center on Tuesday around 11:23 pm. Goings was transported from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abington, Virginia, and served with her arrest warrants.

Goings was charged with burglary and domestic violence in the first incident. For the second incident, Goings was charged with burglary, assault and battery, and malicious injury to property.

At this time, Goings remains in jail on a $48,372.50 bond.