Two people sought after assault, robbery in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding two people wanted following an assault and robbery earlier this month.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies responded to Days Inn, located at 2600 College Ave. in Forest City on Sept. 2 in regard to an assault and robbery.

The victim was taken to Rutherford Regional Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Following an investigation, warrants were issued charging Harley Jean Angel, 18, of Lawndale, NC, and Brayon Triston Rhodes, 22, of Gastonia, NC, with common law robbery.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at 828-286-TIPS (8477).