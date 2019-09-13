Two people sought after assault, robbery in Rutherford Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding two people wanted following an assault and robbery earlier this month.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies responded to Days Inn, located at 2600 College Ave. in Forest City on Sept. 2 in regard to an assault and robbery.

The victim was taken to Rutherford Regional Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Following an investigation, warrants were issued charging Harley Jean Angel, 18, of Lawndale, NC, and Brayon Triston Rhodes, 22, of Gastonia, NC, with common law robbery.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at 828-286-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Clemson Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store