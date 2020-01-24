Two sentenced for burglary, grand larceny of ‘Doomsday Castle’

PICKENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) — Two people have been sentenced for their roles in ransacking a castle in Pickens County, court records show.

Ashton Hannah Johnson and Michael Anthony Barger pled guilty to charges of burglary and grand larceny.

Each was sentenced to five years suspended to probation.

Each must also pay restitution, according to court records.

The property gained prominence in part due to National Geographic’s 2013 series ‘Doomsday Castle.’

“I’d say everything they got and the damage they done is closer to $100,000 dollars,” Dewayne Herring, the property’s manager said.

He told 7 News the Johnson and Barger ransacked the castle in 2018.

According to Herring and Brent Brun, the property’s owner, power tools, guns, an ATV, appliances and kitchen cabinets were among the items stolen.

“Real upset, about in tears — me and [Brun] both — because the way things was looking,” Herring said, recalling the first phone call he had with the property’s owner following the break-in. “It was a mess.”

Brun told 7 News he plans to repair the damages to the property in the coming years.