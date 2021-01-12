Two South Carolina county’s at the top of the list for Human trafficking

Greenville, SC (WSPA) – January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office recently released their annual report on the state’s efforts to combat the issue. Greenville County dropped from number two to three in the state.

At Jasmine’s Kitchen, every meal and every scoop goes to help a woman. They even have gift boxes and merchandise like candles and t-shirts. Everything that you buy goes to help the organization Jasmine Road and helps women have a safe place to live.

South Carolina’s Attorney General, Alan Wilson held a presser this morning meant to shine a light on Human Trafficking in South Carolina. Officials say they saw an increase in trafficking when covid hit.

“Our data shows the number of child trafficking intake from March 2020 to April 2020 increased from 14 to 25 or 178-percent.” Director of South Carolina Social Services, Director Mike Leach said.

That’s why organizations like Jasmine Road are so important. It’s an organization that provides housing and meaningful employment for women coming out of trafficking situations.

Their two year program works to make sure women have the skills and support they need to make it on their own. Jasmine Kitchen, a financial arm of Jazmine road, provides work for those who need it.

“Human trafficking is something that is happening in our community and I think we’ve done a lot to bring awareness to this issue.” Executive Director of Jasmine Road, Beth Messick said.

Attorney General Wilson, highlights the latest information from Polaris. The organization runs the national trafficking hotline and helps to identify communities with the most calls about suspected trafficking activity.

That research identified two counties in the Upstate that rank in the top five places for people calling to report incidents of trafficking.

1. Horry county

2. Charleston county

3. Greenville county

4. Richland county

5. Anderson county

“I also want to make it abundantly clear, just because the 5 counties that I have listed in that order doesn’t mean that they are the 5 worse counties with human trafficking, these are counties were people are calling the hotline.” South Carolina Attorney General, Alan Wilson said.

Attorney General Wilson pointed out that some of those calls may turn out to be something else after authorities investigate. Beth Messick Executive Director of Jasmine Road says, sometime trafficking is difficult to recognize.

“A lot of the victims that we see that are involved in human trafficking, they weren’t thrown in the back of a car, they’re not taken against their will, they actually go voluntarily and because of that there is a grooming process by which trafficker’s use to target vulnerable people.” Messick said.

The restaurant opened weeks before covid hit, they had to close down, but they’re open again. You can order online, you can walk in or you can phone in your order.