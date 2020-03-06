Two Spartanburg County roads included in SCDOT’s plan to make rural roads safer across state

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Startling numbers showing a troubling trend across South Carolina. The Department of Transportation told 7 News the state is by far the leader when it comes to fatal accidents on rural roads. But they’re doing something about it.

Changes are coming to some Spartanburg roads. But not just any roads, ones the Department of Transportation said need to be safer.

“I come this way and travel this way,” said Spartanburg County Resident, Rachel Hembree.

Rachel Hembree drives along Highway 56 regularly. Through the years, she told us she has seen a handful of accidents on that stretch of road.

Same goes for Diana Mcstay. She lives right off the highway and said she has seen the aftermath of some nasty wrecks not far from her home.

“There has been an accident up there in front of the school, somebody was killed,” said Spartanburg County Resident, Diana Mcstay.

And then about 30 miles north, sits another task on the Department of Transportation’s to do list. That’s a portion of Highway 14.

“The main issues I think is speeding,” said Manager of Crossroads Quick Shop, Dave.

Dave manages a convenience store right off the road we’re talking about. He told us between hearing about accidents on the road and hitting some potholes here and there, he can see why it needs to be repaired.

“I got low power rims and in two and a half years, I’ve had my rim repaired three times. Last week was another time,” Dave told us.

That’s exactly what officials say they plan to do as part of this plan. While the start date for some of these projects is still up in the air, some residents living and working near these highways are optimistic for the road ahead.

“I think it’s a wonderful idea. It needs some road work on it,” Hembree told us.

Now for a lot of these projects, the details are still being reviewed. Officials with the DOT told us engineers are trying to figure out what would make the roads safer, that could mean adding rumble strips or guardrails.

For more information on the DOT’s ten year plan, you can find a link to their website here: https://www.scdot.org/projects/ten-year-plan.aspx