Two Spartanburg county water treatment plants making upgrades to handle growth

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – Upstate water companies like SJWD know that their product is necessary for people to survive, but this company is staying ahead of the curve and already planning for future growth.

Water companies are expanding, because the people are coming to Spartanburg county.

“We’ve got approximately 3000 residential lots that are in the planning stage or in construction, under construction.” Woodruff-Roebuck water district, General Manager, Curtis Dillard said.

Woodruff- Roebuck water district currently has a 4.4 million gallon per day plant, which pulls water from the north and south ends of the Tiger river.

A second processor to double production to 8.8 millions gallons a day is under construction now.

Work started last June and is expected to be completed in June of 2021.

Since they’re asking the county to approve millions in bonds to pay for the project, the public has a right to weigh in.

Just a few miles away, SJWD water district supplies water to 28,000 customers everyday.

The CEO says their customer base increases anywhere, from 1000 to 1,200 customers each year.

“As the population projections goes, so goes the infrastructure and that means plant expansions, new tanks and pump stations.” SJWD water district, CEO, Billy Cothran said.

SJWD has a conventional and a membrane water treatment plant with membrane filters. They’ve put in more than $60 million dollars in construction over the past 15 years.

The CEO of SJWD, says moving forward, customers will not see any major price increases.

“The plant expansion that we’re looking at in the next 3 to 5 years is planning for the next 50 years.” Cothran said.

Like most treatment plants, Woodruff -Roebuck brings water in adding lime, the water moves through the pipes where chemicals are mixed and then through filtration adding chlorine, fluoride and the corrosion inhibitor. It’s a long process just to filter clean drinking water.

The General Manager of Woodruff-Roebuck, says taxes for customers will stay the same, but the rates will go up.

“There will be an increase next fall on the revenue side of the water rates of 5 – percent” Dillard said.

Spartanburg county council approved the second of three readings, putting Woodruff-Roebuck water one step closer to getting approval for the bonds to help pay for the new treatment plants.