Two teens facing charges after 17-year-old shot multiple times in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Rowan County community is fed up with violence linked to teenagers after a 17-year old was shot several times. Now, two more teens are facing charges in that shooting.

That victim is expected to recover after having emergency surgery, but neighbors say this could’ve ended differently and they’re worried about it happening again.

Take a trip down Hurley School Road near Statesville Road and you’ll spot Hurley Elementary School and a small residential neighborhood.

Neighbors tell FOX 46, it’s not the place for crime.

“I’m very concerned because we have kids who play here outside and we have been having break ins into the cars too, so we are concerned,” neighbor Carmen Torres said.

Just last Monday night, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting. Investigators later found out the teen had been shot three times while meeting up with someone near a wooded area.

“The reason why we have to actually get dogs, get a fence and try to stay away from a lot of trouble to keep them safe,” Torres said.

On Friday, FOX 46 spoke with nearby business owners to see if anyone knew what happened. No one could tell us, but investigators did arrest two juveniles, charging them with armed robbery and assault with intent to kill.

“We need to teach our kids that we can talk to each other and say what’s wrong with each other. Killing each other doesn’t solve anything,” said Torres.

It’s still unclear why the teens were meeting here at this location and what led to the shooting. Sheriff’s deputies are asking you to call Crimestoppers if you know what happened.