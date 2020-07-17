Two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County leaves one dead

News

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:
broken glass accident wreck crash generic 1

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County left one person dead late Thursday night.

According to the County Coroner Dennis Fowler, the crash happened at 10:40 p.m. when a pickup truck on Hawkins-Reynolds Road attempted to cross over U.S. Hwy 221.

The coroner said a motorcycle struck the pickup truck as it was attempting to cross over. The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

The identity of the motorcycle driver is unknown at this time.

Fowler added the motorcycle involved in the crash was reported stolen last February in Spartanburg.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured in the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

