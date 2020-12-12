Two wanted for questioning in Buncombe Co., deputies say

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two people wanted for questioning.

Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday that they are looking for 49-year-old Mark Alan Barnes, of Candler. Barnes is wanted for questioning by the Major Case Division and has several open warrants.

Deputies believe Barnes is in the company of 45-year-old Angela Wamsely. She is also wanted for questioning.

They are believed to be traveling in a 2001 White Ford Super Duty Truck with the NC license plate: HFV-2335. Their last known address is 11 Beady Eyed Lane in Candler. 

Barnes is described as being 6 feet tall and approximately 350 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Wamsley is 5’2” and approximately 220 pounds with brown hair.

If located the public is asked to not approach the individuals, and to contact the non-emergency number for the Buncombe County Sheriff`s Office at (828) 250-6670. 

