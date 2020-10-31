Two women sue North Myrtle Beach resort after they say they were bitten by bed bugs

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Two women filed a lawsuit Monday against a North Myrtle Beach resort claiming that they were bitten by bed bugs during a stay.

Kassidy and Kenzie Elmore, who live in North Carolina, filed the suit against the Avista Resort in the Horry County Fifteenth Judicial Circuit.

The two, along with a child, stayed at the resort from Aug. 1 to Aug. 9 and were bitten by bed bugs, according to the lawsuit.

The suit says that there were bed bugs in the mattress, bedding and carpet.

The lawsuit argues that the resort knew, or should have known, that their rooms were infested with bed bugs, that the resort did not treat the rooms and that the guests were not warned about the bugs.

The three were injured and had to see a medical professional, according to the lawsuit. They also lost wages.

They are seeking an undisclosed amount of damages.

News13 has reached out to the Avista Resort for comment.

LATEST HEADLINES