TX girl gets gift of a lifetime from Make-A-Wish

BELTON, Texas — The Make-A-Wish Foundation gave the gift of a lifetime to a Belton girl who lives with Cystic Fibrosis and loves to dance.

“I’m so thankful that I even get this opportunity, because not a lot of people get to have this opportunity,” says twelve-year-old Chloe Hammonds.

This is how Chloe felt after seeing her own personal dance studio. She was born with Cystic Fibrosis – a genetic condition which happens at the cellular level – and requires lots of care and attention.

Chloe does multiple treatments per day, and sees a team of specialists once every few months for her condition – but even before she could walk, Chloe loved to dance.

“When I was younger, I always, in restaurants music would play. I would always, like, sway to the music,” she says. “I always have to be moving. It’s been something to get my mind off things whenever I’m having a bad day, or when I need something to do.”

Chloe’s parents explained that those with Cystic Fibrosis need a good amount of exercise to keep healthy. They love that she chose dance, so she can connect with others.

“It’s a great fit, because one – it’s something that she loves. She’s been dancing before. She’s been walking. So, it’s something that she’s always loved,” says Craig Hammonds, Chloe’s dad. “Something that she has, friends that are passionate about dance, as well. So it’s something she can do with friends.”

Craig also said he hopes this surprise shows Chloe that she is not alone in her fight against cystic fibrosis, and that she has the world behind her in the studio.

There was also a lot of hard work from the community that went into this dance studio. You can view this story here.