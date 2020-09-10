TX man arrested for ATM robbery in Greenville Co.

A man from Texas has been arrested for an ATM robbery in Greenville County. (Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man from Texas has been arrested for an ATM robbery in Greenville County.

On Monday, officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested 19-year-old Gerrode Smith (Geroerod) of Houston, TX for charges issued by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. He remains in Texas, awaiting extradition.

Greenville County Investigators began investigating a burglary to a PNC ATM, located at 2000 Wade Hampton Boulevard, at about 7 a.m. July 15. Investigators found that at least one of multiple suspects used a 2006 Ford F250 that was stolen earlier that same morning from 2950 E. North Street.

The truck was used to gain entry by hooking chains to the ATM, deputies said. They initially received the call from a passerby, and when they arrived, they located the stolen truck that was used in the crime.

Along with the vehicle was an undisclosed amount of cash found in various locations around the scene that amounted in excess of $10,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

That money was believed to be left behind by the suspects during their getaway.

Investigators were able to obtain and submit an article left behind by the suspects for DNA testing, which ultimately came back to Gerrode Smith, deputies said.

Two similar incidents have occurred within Greenville County since June 2020, the sheriff’s office said. These two cases remain unsolved as investigators are working to identify any parties involved, including Smith.

The first incident occurred on June 21 and involves another F250 pick-up truck that was stolen from the sheriff’s office jurisdiction.

During that incident, at least three suspects burglarized a Bank of America ATM, located at 6151 August Road. The suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash in excess of $10,000, deputies said.

Deputies say they were able to recover a significant amount of money that was left behind by the suspects.

The final incident occurred at about 3 a.m. on August 12 at another Bank of America ATM, located at 1601 Poinsett Highway. This case involved at least three suspects using another truck stolen in Greenville County; a Ford F350.

Deputies arrived on scene after receiving an alarm call from the bank and discovered the suspicious truck. The top of the ATM was torn off and the truck was still running with chains attached.

Investigators do not believe money was taken during this incident as the suspects fled before taking anything.

Deputies say there are various cases all across the United States with similar instances, including Greenville, Simpsonville and Greer City. Investigators have been in communication with these other agencies, as well as the FBI as they work to try and identify other parties involved.

Anyone with information concerning these cases is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.