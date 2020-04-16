1  of  17
Closings and Delays
Tyson Foods to require and supply face coverings for all employees

News

by: Heath Higgs

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE. Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods will require its employees to wear face coverings in all Tyson facilities, the company announced in a press release on Thursday.

The Springdale-based food processor says it will supply the face coverings in accordance with the CDC’s new guidelines recommending people to wear a face cover when around others.

Tyson Foods says it recently obtained a supply of such coverings after learning of a potential shortage in late February.

The company says the face coverings are “non-medical but achieve its purpose to cover the nose and mouth.”

Employees will be required to wear them in all Tyson plants, feed mills, cold storages and offices.

Tyson Foods says it expects its current supply to last for up to four months. The food processor says it’s also adding workstation dividers and providing more break room space.

“While we’re requiring face coverings to be worn, we know that social distancing is a crucial tool for stopping COVID-19 from spreading,” the company said in the release.

