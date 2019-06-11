Tyson recalls over 190,000 pounds of chicken fritters due to possible contamination

by: WSPA Staff

WASHINGTON (WSPA) – Over 190,000 pounds of Tyson chicken fritters have been recalled due to possible contamination.

According to the USDA, the ready-to-eat chicken fritter products may be contaminated with hard plastic.

The fritters were made on February 28 and were sold to institutional foodservice customers such as schools in numerous states including Georgia. The fritters were not sold in stores to consumers.

There were three customer complaints of pieces of plastic found in the product, according to the USDA.

The product has the case code 0599NHL02 and plant code P-1325.

Anyone with questions can call the Consumer Relations department of Tyson Foods at 888-747-7611.

