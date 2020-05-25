U.S. Air Force removes pilot height restrictions

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Did you know there were height restrictions to become a pilot in the Air Force?

The restrictions used to be that you had to be no shorter than 5-foot-4 or taller than 6-foot-5, until now.

The Air Force is scrapping those height requirements, and removing that minimum requirement is an especially big win for women considering the average height for women in their 20s is just under 5-foot-4.

Before now, anyone who didn’t meet the height requirement had to submit a waiver.

The Air Force said most height waivers were approved, but there’s no way to know how many women would have applied if they didn’t know about that waiver.

So, instead of looking at height as a standard, the Air Force said they’ll focus on more scientific methods now, which would include everything from weight to the length of someone’s arms and legs.