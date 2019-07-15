U.S. Air Force “warns” those who pledge to storm Area 51 to “see them aliens”

AREA 51, LINCOLN COUNTY, Nev. (WTAJ) — What has seemingly turned into a worldwide phenomenon over the past week has finally garnered the attention of the United States Government and the U.S. Air Force that control the elusive “Area 51” military base.

A popular Facebook meme page and a popular gamer on Twitch thought it would be funny to create an event to storm Area 51 to “see them aliens” and it’s been nothing short of hilarious.

Area 51 is a highly classified part of the Edwards Air Force Base in Lincoln County, Nevada, but according to a lot of Americans and conspiracy theorists, it’s the home to many secrets about UFO’s, Aliens and our universe.

The idea was simple. Everyone would meet at a designated area outside of Area 51 and run “Naruto Style”, a popular Anime superhero, and the government “can’t stop all of us.”

It’s not likely that many if any would actually show up, but with over a million people saying “going” on the event page, chances are that some will try, even if just for a viral selfie or video.

The Air Force, however, doesn’t seem to find it as funny as the rest of us. In the event that people do show up, they have warned everyone against trespassing in September.

“Area 51 is an open training range for the US Air Force,” Air Force spokesperson Laura McAndrews said in a release seen by the Independent. “We would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces,” she continued, casually reminding us that there’s probably quite a lot of guns on the base.

“The U.S. Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets.”

So if you plan to venture out to Area 51, it’s safe to say you’ve been warned.