GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The U.S. Army is contributing an additional $22 million to fund research and virtual prototyping tools for autonomy vehicles at Clemson University’s International Center for Automotive Research.

This money brings the current commitment from the U.S. to $40 million, after an initial $18 million was given in 2020.

Leaders said the Virtual Prototyping of autonomy-enabled Ground Systems (VIPR-GS) provides new simulation and engineering capabilities. It’s also going to increase efficiency and support goals to modernize U.S. Army fleets. On Monday, Clemson President Jim Clements said this center is a model for higher education across the country.

“Virtual prototyping is the next frontier of university research collaborations and the center supports the Army’s priority of developing the next generation of combat vehicles through advanced autonomous systems,” said Clements.

The U.S. Army’s ground vehicle systems center has committed a total up to $100 million for the project.