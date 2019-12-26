U.S. Army Corps offers eco-friendly alternative for real Christmas trees

(WSPA) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Hartwell Lake Project has begun collecting natural Christmas trees (no artificial trees) for recycling them into Lake Hartwell for fish habitats.

The annual program bunches the donated trees, anchors them with concrete blocks and submerges them at various locations throughout the lake.

The trees serve several purposes: fish attractors, habitat for aquatic insects, cover, essential food source, and nursery areas of juvenile fish.

Dale Bowen, Park Ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the program has been going on for years, many of the same donors coming back year after year.

Collection runs from Thursday, December 26 through Sunday, January 26, 2020.

This year 5 donation spots, around the lake are collecting trees at the donor’s leisure:

Georgia- Big Oaks & Poplar Springs boat ramps

South Carolina- Twin Lakes & Friendship boat ramps

Pendleton, South Carolina- Mount Lebanon Elementary School (collection runs December 26 – January 17, 2020)

James Hand is a big fan of having a real tree at Christmas, and said he appreciates this eco-friendly initiative.

“I think it’s a great idea. I mean, reusing something, you know, for putting it to a better purpose,” Hand said.

While Cairy Lester explained that he likes real trees but is more a fan of artificial trees. He supports the program but questions its longevity.

“I question the value of it because when people use plastic Christmas trees, they’re not getting Christmas trees that are getting cut down annually. So, there’s a benefit that flows from that. , I wonder if it net-net is still a benefit to do that,” Lester said.

Bowen said donated trees can also be picked up by fishermen any time for personal use. Trees should be anchored in 8-12 feet of water.

For more information about the program, click here.