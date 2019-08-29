U.S. Forest Service issues emergency closure order for Nantahala Gorge

FRANKLIN, NC (WSPA) – The U.S. Forest Service issued an emergency closure order for the Nantahala Gorge.

According to a news release, due to hazardous conditions in the gorge from several landslides, the U.S. Forest Service issued an emergency closure order prohibiting access to the Nantahala River.

The closure is in effect for National Forest land between Beechertown Launch Ramp and the Silvermine Take-Out Ramp, as well as applies to the Ferebee Memorial Park.

“Debris removal operations are occurring at multiple sites along the Nantahala River. Operations include the use of large trucks and heavy machinery,” according to the release. “There will be areas of Highway 19/74 within the gorge that are reduced to one lane of traffic.”

According to the release, contractors have been working at four site for debris removal and completed removal at one site near the rock quarry.

Anyone visiting the nearby area should avoid the areas impacted by the closure.

For updates on the closure, click here.