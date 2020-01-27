U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive wanted for 2012 Detroit murder in Anderson

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The United States Marshals Service said they arrested a fugitive wanted for the 2012 murder of a woman in Detroit.

According to a news release, U.S. Marshals arrested Lauren Ratliff in Anderson on Jan. 24.

Ratliff was wanted on a first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, armed robbery and two counts of unlawful imprisonment.

According to the release, Tamika Brooks was found dead inside of a burning car on Oakfield Avenue and McNichols Road by Detroit Police Department officers.

An investigation by the police department revealed that Brooks and Julian Bogan were shot before the car was burned.

U.S. Marshals Service officials said Bogan survived his injuries from the incident.

Ratliff was charged by the Wayne Count Prosecutor’s Office on Jan. 22, 2020.

The USMS Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team requested help from the USMS Carolina’s Regional Fugitive Task Force Greenville Division, and began a search for Ratliff in Anderson.

Information received during the investigation led to U.S. Marshals arresting Ratliff in Anderson on Jan. 24 at around 4:15 p.m.

“Fugitives fleeing from justice from other parts of the country should not mistake South Carolina’s hospitality as an invitation to visit the state,” Marshal Thomas Griffin, with the U.S. Marshal for the District of South Carolina, said. “We will always utilize every available resource to locate and apprehend wanted subjects so they can face justice in the appropriate jurisdiction.”