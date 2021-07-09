U.S. Marshals capture man wanted for shooting at deputy in Oconee County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Christopher Lee O’Donald (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

OCONEE COUNY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said Christopher Lee O’Donald, who opened fire at a deputy during a chase Monday. was captured in Hampton County Friday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, O’Donald was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Fugitive Task Force.

“On behalf of the women and men of the Sheriff’s Office, I felt that we needed to inform our citizens of O’Donald’s capture considering the media attention of the Monday afternoon pursuit in which O’Donald fired shots at a deputy from the Uniform Patrol Division of the Sheriff’s Office and the subsequent search for him,” says Sheriff Crenshaw.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store