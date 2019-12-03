1  of  2
Closings
U.S. may face french fry shortage following poor potato crop

News

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN Newsource) – Say it isn’t so!!

The U.S. may face a french fry shortage due to a poor potato crop, according to a Bloomberg report.

Cold and wet weather this year stunned the growth of potatoes.

Retailers reply on long potatoes to make french fries, but there not enough of those to go around.

U.S. potato producers are having to turn to foreign producers to help make up for the loss.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts that potato production will drop a little over six percent for the year, which will be the lowest drop since 2010.

This could mean higher prices for potatoes at the grocery store.

