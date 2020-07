In this Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 photo, Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison, who is challenging U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks at a South Carolina Democratic Party dinner in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Jaime Harrison is set to make an announcement regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina.

Harrison is expected to speak at 2:00 p.m.

You can watch the announcement live here.