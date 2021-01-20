U.S. surpasses 400,000 COVID-19 deaths one year after first diagnosis

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — On Jan. 20, 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention diagnosed the first case of COVID-19 on American soil. One year later, the United States has had more than 24 million cases and has lost upward of 400,000 citizens to the virus. Below is a brief timeline since.

Jan. 20, 2020 — The first case of COVID 19 was diagnosed by the CDC in the state of Washington.

Feb. 29, 2020 — The first known U.S. coronavirus death — a patient in the Seattle area — was recorded.

March 16, 2020 — The first known South Carolina coronavirus death — an elderly patient in Lexington County — was recorded.

March 16, 2020 — NIH began clinical trial for investigational vaccine for COVID-19.

March 27, 2020 — The first coronavirus death was recorded in Greenville County.

April 6, 2020 — Gov. Henry McMaster declares “Work or Home” order.

May 27, 2020 — US death toll surpassed 100,000.

Sept. 22, 2020 — US death toll surpassed 200,000.

Sept. 28, 2020 — Global death toll surpassed 1 million.

Oct. 2, 2020 — President Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

Nov. 8, 2020 — U.S. surpasses 10 million infections.

Nov. 18, 2020 — US death toll surpasses 250,000.

Nov. 21, 2020 — FDA grants emergency authorization of coronavirus treatment administered to President Trump.

Dec. 11, 2020 — FDA approved Pfizer vaccine.

Dec. 14, 2020 — death toll in US surpasses 300,000.

Dec. 18, 2020 — FDA approves Moderna vaccine.

Vaccinations in the state began in December.

