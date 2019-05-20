UBER drivers in SC now need an extra sign; law passed after death of USC student

It’s been several weeks since Samantha Josephson was killed after getting in a stranger’s car in five points. On Thursday, Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill into law to help prevent tragedies like her death.

The USC student’s death shocked the state. Authorities say Josephson was killed after getting in car she thought was an UBER.

Representative Micah Caskey is one of the co-sponsors of the “Samantha Josephson Ridesharing Safety Act.” Caskey recapped how he was feeling when he got news of the tragedy less than a 10 minute drive from his law office.

Caskey said, “Absolutely heartbreaking of the worst kind. That sort of violence is literally what nigtmares are made of.”

In response, lawmakers quickly filed and passed a bill that was signed into law. The law creates penalties for someone pretending to be an UBER or LYFT driver.

The law also requires drivers to make their identity more noticeable. Under this law, drivers will have to display their license plate information at the front of the vehicle so riders can see it as soon as the car pulls up.

Caskey continued,” UBER is one company that’s going to print stickers for people to display. But ideally, people could go home with a paper and marker and write their tag number down.”

The originally filed bill required drivers to dispaly an illuminated sign in the front of their vehicles, but after back and forth between the Senate and the House that clause was eventually taken out. The law also specifies how the information should be displayed.

Drivers will have until June 16, 2019 when the law goes into effect.