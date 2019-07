FILE – This Tuesday, June 12, 2018, file photo shows the Uber app on a phone in New York. Uber on Thursday, April 18, 2019, said that it is releasing a new feature to help riders ensure they’re getting into the right vehicles. The development comes several weeks after a University of South Carolina student […]

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)– Uber is expanding their conversation-free car trips.

The Company announced Tuesday the “Comfort Trip” will offer a personalized choice on leg room, temperature, and now driver interaction.

Uber also announced the start of it’s new helicopter service, “Uber Copter.” Which will initially only be available for people in New York City.