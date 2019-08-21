Unanimous vote by Cherokee County council for new ambulance service

Cherokee County, SC (WSPA) In Cherokee County, the council voted unanimously to accept a bid from Lifeguard Ambulance for EMS service in the county.

This new agreement will go into effect before the end of 2019.

Upstate Carolina EMS served as the primary source for ambulance service in Cherokee County over the years.

Monday night’s vote shifted the responsibility of the ambulance service from the county to a new company, but taxpayers will still foot the bill.

For the past few months county council worked directly with the EMS company to ensure Cherokee County had emergency coverage.

“Since the county was now responsible we knew that we would have to put it out for bid.” says Steve Bratton, who is the Cherokee County Administrator.

While 6 companies submitted proposals, lifeguards submisison of $1.175 million dollars won the bid.

“The number one proposal for the company that wound up getting was life guard ambulance. I got nothing but glowing reviews from everywhere that they’re located.” says Bratton.

Lifeguard is based in Alabama and according to Wes Harrell, who serves as the National Public Affairs Director, expanding to Cherokee County is a part of their overall growth plan.

“while were very excited about our continued growth in south carolina our number onr priority and main focus will be for a smooth transition in cherokee county.” says Harrell.

Just last year the county settled a dispute with Mary Black – Gaffney over the ambulance service. The hospital provided EMS to the county since 1984, when the county sold the hospital.

When Mary Black terminated that agreement, the county scrambled for a replacement at taxpayer expense.

“when we were handed the ambulance service last year we increased millage by 5 mils during the 2018-2019 budget. because we knew that this was coming so that is all we’re going to ask for at this point.” says Bratton.

Lifeguard will have 5 stations to start and at least 8 trucks, serving the county 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.